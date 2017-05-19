US, Russia Contacts on Syria Ongoing After Strike on Pro-Government Forces

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US and Russian military forces in Syria did not stop continuous contacts after the coalition has launched an airstrike in the city of al-Tanf, the Department of Defense spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"There was no interruption. Contacts still ongoing," the spokesperson said.

© AP Photo/ Cliff Owen No Indication of Civilian Casualties in Strikes on Syrian Forces - Pentagon

Earlier on Friday, Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed on state TV Friday that the airstrike conducted by the US-Led coalition on Thursday hit one of military points held by the Syrian Army near the southern town of al-Tanf.

The airstrike was not the first time the US-led coalition intentionally or accidentally struck the Syrian army. In the early hours of April 7, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat, located about 40 kilometers from the city of Homs. Moreover, on September 17, 2016, US-led coalition aircraft carried out four strikes against the Syrian army near the Deir ez-Zor airport, killing 62 soldiers and wounding some 100.