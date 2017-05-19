Register
16:48 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Saudi Arabia Hopes to Go Self-Sufficient With Weapons by 2030

    Saudi Arabia Hopes to Go Self-Sufficient With Weapons by 2030

    © AP Photo/ Mosa'ab Elshamy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 22822

    The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is to establish a state-run arms manufacturing company, which will produce ammunition, rock-launchers, armored vehicles and radars for the country's steadily strengthening military.

    The country hopes to provide employment to over 40,000 people from within Saudi Arabia to the industry, with a focus on Saudi nationals rather than domestic workers of foreign origin.

    The Kingdom's government has also put forward the optimistic speculation that the industry could contribute upward of US$3.7 billion annually to the economy.

    President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Defense Minister and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Defense Minister and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington

    The country's Deputy Defense Minister, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is quoted as saying that, "the company will seek to be a key catalyst… to localize 50 percent of total government military spending in the Kingdom by the year 2030. It will lead the military industries sector to increase local content, increase exports and bring foreign investment to the kingdom by entering into joint ventures with major international military industry companies."

    The announcement comes at a time when it has been reported that the US is reportedly to enter into a gargantuan arms deal with Saudi Arabia, with Riyadh willing to commit upward of US$350 billion over a ten year period on American weaponry. Saudi Arabia has increased its weapons purchases and military upgrades over the past few years, including the establishment of a "Muslim NATO" force.  

    Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
    Understanding Between Saudi Arabia, Iran Impossible – Saudi Deputy Crown Prince

    The government-owned company, Saudi Arabian Military Industries, "aims to become one of the world's top 25 defense companies by 2030," according to a statement by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. 

    Allegedly, President Trump will unveil as part of his trip to Saudi Arabia a joint security pact with the Gulf Kingdom, the details of which are being hashed out by Trump's son in law, Jared Kushner, and Deputy Defense Minister bin Salman. 

    American defense contractors may be both overjoyed and concerned at the recent news. On one hand, it provides them with a new arms manufacturer to enter into joint research and development projects with, but on the other hand it could potentially shrink the monopoly enjoyed by US companies in arms exports to Saudi Arabia. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said in a report in April that Riyadh was the world's forth-largest military spender, hitting approximately US$63.7 billion. Current, only two percent of the country's security and defense spending is local, but the government says it hopes to reach 50% by 2030.  

    A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    London Stock Exchange 'Crudely' Courts Aramco Listing With Relaxed Rules Offer
    The establishment of a strong Saudi Arms industry could alter the position of the country within the world economy. Currently, it finds itself in cycle wherein much of their oil wealth if churned back into Western economics via arms purchases and investments. The self-sufficiency provided by having a stable domestic arms industry, could change all of that. It was last year, that crown prince bin Salman announced his vision for a 2030 reform scheme to increase the country's income to prepare for a possible future with lower oil-driven revenues. 

    Saudi Arabia has been spearheading a military coalition over the past two years in neighboring Yemen, where it accuses Iran of backing the Houthi rebels as a proxy force.

    The announcement of the domestic Saudi arms industry will however, come as a great concern to human rights campaigners and activists who have accused the country of indiscriminate launching of missiles and egregious human rights violations. In the worst such case, in September 2015 missile hit a wedding party in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a, in which 131 people were killed. 

    Related:

    Major Islamic Powers Won't Let 'Muslim NATO' Dent Their Sovereignty - Expert
    Understanding Between Saudi Arabia, Iran Impossible – Saudi Deputy Crown Prince
    Saudi Arabia Establishes State Company to Produce Weapons
    Tags:
    revenue, defense, missiles, weapons, budget, business, arms, oil, military, Mohamed bin Salman, Donald Trump, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok