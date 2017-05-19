US Lawmakers Appease Terrorists With New Sanctions on Syrian Allies - Diplomat

© AFP 2017/ Mohammed EYAD New US Sanctions on Damascus Allies to Hinder Anti-Terror Fight in Syria - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The latest US bill on sanctions against the Syrian government and its foreign allies plays into the hands of terrorists and threatens to jeopardize the settlement process, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

"The current intention to formalize in the form of a law the recognition that the US is against the fight against terrorism, in which Russia is helping Syria, is striking," Ryabkov told RIA Novosti.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill imposing sanctions against foreign backers providing support, including military assistance, to Syrian President Bashar Assad

"In an effort to harm Damscus, some politicians in Washington are not only ready to destroy the prospects of settling the Syrian crisis, but also directly serve the terrorists," Ryabkov stressed.

US lawmakers lobbying in favor of sanctions for assisting Damascus aim to overthrow the Syrian government even to the benefit of terrorists, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.

Ryabkov told RIA Novosti that the passage of the bill on Wednesday imposing sanctions against foreign backers providing support, including military assistance, to Syrian President Bashar Assad coincided with the sixth round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva.

"Unfortunately, they are interested in something completely different: to overthrow at any cost the legitimate authority in Syria, even if the country falls under the full control of terrorist groups," he stressed.

Ryabkov added that Russia is "no stranger to US sanctions," noting that the Obama administration "has actually helped us to become stronger."

