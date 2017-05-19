Register
10:43 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Turkish police helicopter (File)

    Turkish Police Detain 5 People in Istanbul Over Alleged Ties to Daesh

    © AFP 2017/ ILYAS AKENGIN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 56 0 0

    Turkish police conducted a counterterrorism operation in Istanbul on Friday, resulting in the detention of five people who allegedly have links to the Daesh jihadist group (banned in Russia), local media reported, citing security sources.

    Islamic State group pins are on display at an Islamic bookstore where books about Islam, militant Islamic leaders and Islamic flags are displayed in the Fatih district of Istanbul, Monday, Oct. 13, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    UK Member of Daesh-Linked Terror Group Convicted in Turkey
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) According to the Anadolu news agency, the police also detained 12 foreign nationals suspected of attempting to travel to conflict zones in both Syria and Iraq.

    Turkish authorities have already conducted a number of counterterrorism operations across the country since the beginning of the year, when the Daesh claimed responsibility for shooting that killed at least 39 people, including more than 20 foreigners, in Istanbul's Reina nightclub.

    Turkey has been hit by number of terrorist attacks carried out by Daesh members against the backdrop of greater turmoil in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Turkey Cannot Fight PKK at Expense of Counter-Daesh Fight - US State Dept.
    Turkey Detains 49 Daesh Suspects in Showcase Operation Ahead of Sunday Vote
    Twelve Daesh Terrorists Detained in Turkey for Planning Attacks at Referendum
    Tags:
    police, Daesh, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok