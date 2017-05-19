Foreign Workers Still At Risk of Abuse in Qatar Ahead of 2022 World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Foreign workers continue to suffer abuse and exploitation at construction sites in Qatar, which hosts the 2022 World Cup, a rights advocacy group said Thursday.

"Migrant workers at Khalifa International Stadium have already suffered the consequences of Qatar and FIFA’s failure to genuinely address the dangers of Qatar’s sponsorship system. An urgent rethink is needed to prevent labour abuse becoming the legacy of the 2022 World Cup," said James Lynch, a deputy director at Amnesty International.

The Khalifa Stadium will be inaugurated later on Friday when it hosts the Emir Cup final between local sides Al Rayyan and Al Sadd.

Lynch said that with hundreds of thousands being recruited to build and service at least seven other World Cup stadiums, "many more migrant workers are at serious risk over the next five years."

Amnesty published a scathing report last year, accusing Qatari contractors of making workers from India, Nepal and Bangladesh work excessive hours in the hot sun, with half not giving them rest days, while others took their passports away and subjected workers to forced labor.