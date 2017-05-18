US-Led Coalition Says Conducted Show of Force Prior to Strike in Syria's An-Tanf

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition has conducted a show of force and fired warning shots prior to carrying out an airstrike against pro-Syrian government forces that were operating near the city of An-Tanf, coalition spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Coalition aircraft conducted a show of force and fired warning shots prior to executing the strike that destroyed construction equipment and a tank [in the An-Tanf," the spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson noted that the Syrian government forces should now leave the established de-confliction zone to prevent further coalition action and remove the threat to US forces.