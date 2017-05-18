Register
22:36 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A Russian soldier walks to a military vehicle in goverment controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo, Syria December 4, 2016

    Russian Charity Doubling Efforts in Syria After Founder Died Helping Children

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 8030

    Renowned Russian humanitarian and charity activist Elizaveta Glinka, widely known as Dr. Lisa found a place in all our hearts for her humanitarian service in Ukraine and Syria. Her foundation “Fair Help” will now be called “Fair Help by Doctor Lisa” to perpetuate the name of the deceased founder.

    Sputnik Arabic spoke to a board member and head of the project for aiding children of Donbass and Syria, Natalia Avilova, about how the organization has been coping with everything since Elizaveta died.

    “It has been almost half a year since she passed. Of course, the most difficult time for us and for our patients was the first three months. We, the team of Doctor Lisa, did not just lose a leader, we lost a mentor, a teacher and for many of us a friend. It was a big blow for all of us and for our patients,” Avilova said.

    Children in the village of Brabishbo, Syria greet Russian servicemen with flowers and citrus fruit
    © Sputnik/ Dmitri Vinogradov
    Echoes of Wars Gone By: Syrian Children Greet Russian Troops With Flowers
    She further said that the patients did not understand how they will be helped after Dr. Lisa’s death, who will help them, whether the fund will be able to carry on with its work without its founder.

    However in 2-3 months, the team realized that Elizaveta Glinka had taught them so much over the past years years that they could and will continue her work and make her memory live on.

    “In February, we expanded our work by opening a new project. We called it the "Children of Syria" because Elizaveta Petrovna died during her trip to the Syrian Arab Republic, delivering the first humanitarian aid of “Fair Help” to the Tishrin University Hospital,” Avilova told Sputnik Arabic.

    She said that they delivered the aid cargo to Syria in February and also decided to launch the project as a permanent one in memory of what Elizaveta Petrovna was doing there.

    Children of Syria Will Have 'Irreversible Mental' Health Issues, NGO Warns
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Children of Syria Will Have 'Irreversible Mental' Health Issues, NGO Warns
    “She died while helping these children survive so of course it is a great honor for us that we can continue to help those children who suffered so much as a result of the military operations,” Avilova said.

    She further said that since the project was launched they have flown to Syria twice, together with their colleagues from the Russian humanitarian mission of Yevgeny Primakov.

    “Both trips went to Latakia. We brought in 500 kg of medicines, out of which 20 went to the children-patients at the Tishrin University hospital,” the head said.

    Currently, the organization is considering the possibility of bringing in Syrian children in dire need of health care to Russia for treatment.

    Some children are suffering from cancer and they need urgent help. However, no firm decision has yet been made.

    “On our last trip we also discussed the issue of mine safety. From the experience of working in Donetsk, where we conducted a six-month training program for children, primarily for schoolchildren, about what mines are and how dangerous they can be if approached. Now we are discussing launching a similar mine safety program in Syria in the summer or maybe in September, when the children return to school,” Avilova said.

    She added that they have the resources and psychologists who are working on developing this program for the children.

    “The only thing we want after a dozen of trips to Syria and Ukraine and that’s what Elizaveta Petrovna always spoke about – is peace. When that happens we will once again calmly feed the homeless, give out food sets to the needy and take care of the sick. We want war to end and so that children, the most defenseless people, do not suffer from military operations,” she concluded.

    Dr. Elizaveta Glinka, or Dr. Lisa, as she is known in Russia and Ukraine, was a blogger and a charity activist. She first started getting involved with charity in 1999, when she started the first private hospice in Kiev, Ukraine.

    Since then, she dedicated herself to treating homeless people and seriously ill patients free of charge. Her “Fair Help” charity foundation provides material support and medical aid to terminally ill cancer patients.

    Since the start of military activity in the southeast of Ukraine, however, Dr. Lisa shifted gears, risking her life evacuating sick and wounded children from the war zone.

    She died on December 25, 2016 during the crash of Tu-154 Russian defense Ministry aircraft in Sochi, while it was heading to Syria. It was carrying humanitarian cargo, which was mostly full of medical supplies for the hospital Tishrin in Latakia.

    Related:

    Children of Fallen Syrian Servicemen Visit Russia’s Artek Center in Crimea
    Syrian Blast Horror: Children Were 'Enticed with Apples, Chocolates to the Site'
    How 'Militants Used Potatoes to Trick Children' in Syria's Rashidin
    At Least 27 Children Killed in Syrian Idlib Attack - UNICEF
    How 2016 Became the Worst Year for Syrian Children
    Tags:
    children, charity, interview, war, Elizaveta Glinka, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok