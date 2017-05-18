Russia 'Attempted to Dissuade' Syrian Army From At Tanf Before Coalition Strikes

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev US Coalition Strike on Syrian Army Near At Tanf Occurred Within Established Deconfliction Zone

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) —Earlier in the day, a US defense official told Sputnik that the US-led coalition struck the Syrian army near the town of At Tanf in the area of an established "deconfliction zone" with Russia.

The coalition strikes occurred near At Tanf town, where US' and British special operations forces have been training Syrian rebel fighters near the border with Iraq and Jordan.

"The coalition struck pro-regime forces… after apparent Russian attempts to dissuade Syrian pro-regime movement south towards At Tanf were unsuccessful, a coalition aircraft show of force and the firing of warning shots," the statement said.

The deconfliction memprandum on flights over Syria set up between the United States and Russian military remains in focre despite the US-led coalition's strike on Syrian government troops, the coalition added.

"The agreed upon de-confliction zone agreement remains in effect," the statement said.

It is unclear yet whether the strikes have killed any Syrian soldiers or pro-government militia fighters as there has been no official comment from Damascus so far.

The United States and Russia signed the bilateral memorandum of understanding in October 2015 to ensure their flight safety during combat missions over Syria.

On Monday, Al-Masdr News reported that Syrian Arab Army soldiers along and militias affiliated with the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units are preparing to recapture the nearby Tanf Border crossing from Daesh.