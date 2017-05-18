Death Toll From Daesh Militants Attack on Village in Syrian Hama Reaches 51

"Fifty-one dead and over 100 wounded, these are the final numbers regarding the victims of the Daesh attack on Aqareb es Safi village," the source said.
Aqareb es Safi has a strategically important geographical position due to its location near the the M5 north-south motorway linking Aleppo with other Syrian provinces.
The Syrian army along with militias loyal to Damascus has been fighting against numerous terrorist groups, including the Daesh, within a civil war that has lasted for more than six years.
