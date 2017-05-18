Register
21:05 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Palestinian

    Moscow Welcomes Hamas Accepting Pre-1967 Palestinian Borders - Russian FM

    © REUTERS/ Suhaib Salem
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    113611

    Russia fully supports the Hamas' recognition of the independent Palestinian state within the borders of 1967, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

    Palestinian supporters of Hamas Islamist movement and of Fatah party wave their faction's flags during a rally to support the Palestinian political unity deal, in the West Bank city of Jenin. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ SAIF DAHLAH
    Fatah Hopes to Hold Elections in Palestine by June Amid Agreement With Hamas
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia sees the agreement of the Palestinian movement Hamas to accept the creation of the independent Palestinian state within the borders set prior to the Six-Day War of 1967 as a step in the right direction, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

    "We believe that a number of policies provided by the new Hamas doctrine, including the acceptance of the concept of the Palestinian state creation within the 1967 borders, represents a step in the right direction," the statement read, adding that the achievement of national unity by the Palestinians requires similar further steps from Hamas and other Palestinian groups.

    The Foreign Ministry reiterated Moscow's readiness to help the Middle Eastern nation in achieving national unity.

    "We are sure that overcoming intra-Palestinian disagreements will create the necessary preconditions for a fair resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the realization of the legal rights of the Palestinian people for the creation of their own independent state," the statement stressed.

    Israel and Palestine flags
    © AP Photo/
    Hamas Ready to Support Palestinian State in 1967 Borders
    In early May, Hamas, an Islamist political and militant group governing the Gaza Strip, elected the new political chief Ismail Haniya. The group also released a "Document of General Principles and Policies" in which Hamas agreed to accept the creation of the Palestinian state within the borders preceding the Six-Day War in 1967.

    Hamas, however, pointed out that the changes in the movement's platform, which bring it closer with the position of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), governing the West Bank, does not imply recognition of Israel and support for the negotiation process with the Jewish state.

    In 1967, Israel seized the Gaza Strip, the Golan Heights, the Sinai Peninsula and the West Bank including East Jerusalem. Palestinians, as well as the international community, did not recognize Israeli territorial acquisitions. Russia supports the creation of the Palestinian state on the basis of PLO and the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002, within the borders of 1967.

    Related:

    India Calls for Early Resumption of Israel-Palestine Talks
    To Setup Peace Between Israel and Palestine, Russia 'Needs Leverage on Both'
    Palestine Welcomes US-Russia Coordination on Organizing Direct Talks With Israel
    Abbas, Putin Held No Talks on Arms Supplies at Sochi Meeting – Palestine FM
    Tags:
    borders, Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), Hamas, Russian Foreign Ministry, Palestine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok