Register
19:34 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters walk with their weapons at the eastern entrances to the town of Tal Abyad in the northern Raqqa countryside, Syria, June 14, 2015

    Turkey Not to Take Part in Raqqa Retaking Op Due to Kurds Involvement - Erdogan

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 8501

    Turkey will not participate in the anti-Daesh Raqqa operation amid the YPG involvement in it, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.

    Anti-ISIL airstrikes
    © AP Photo/ Senior Airman Matthew Bruch, US Air Force
    US-Led Coalition Conducts 8 Strikes Against Daesh Near Raqqa - Joint Task Force
    ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkey will not participate in the operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh (banned in Russia) terrorist group because the United States plans to involve Syrian Kurdish militia YPG in it, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.

    "We discussed during the visit to the United States the operation in Raqqa and saw that the US sensitively perceives the operation in Raqqa. We said: if there is YPG there, we will not take part in it, you yourself will conduct the operation. Since your decision on Raqqa is like this, well, good luck," Erdogan said addressing industrialists and entrepreneurs in Istanbul.

    Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with opposition factions and Islamist terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front, now known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, both outlawed in Russia and the United States, fighting the Syrian Army.

    Related:

    Kurds of Discord: Turkey-US Tensions Reach Critical Level Ahead of Raqqa Fight
    Coalition Remains Open to Turkey’s Role in Raqqa Offensive - Spokesman
    High Stakes: Turkey's Raqqa Operation Depends on This Key Event
    Turkey Presents Plan of Raqqa Liberation From Daesh to US - Erdogan's Spokesman
    Tags:
    operation, Islamists, Daesh, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Raqqa, Syria, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok