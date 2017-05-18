Turkey Not to Take Part in Raqqa Retaking Op Due to Kurds Involvement - Erdogan

"We discussed during the visit to the United States the operation in Raqqa and saw that the US sensitively perceives the operation in Raqqa. We said: if there is YPG there, we will not take part in it, you yourself will conduct the operation. Since your decision on Raqqa is like this, well, good luck," Erdogan said addressing industrialists and entrepreneurs in Istanbul.
Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with opposition factions and Islamist terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front, now known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, both outlawed in Russia and the United States, fighting the Syrian Army.
