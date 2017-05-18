Hundreds of Displaced Families Forced to Return to Mosul - US Rights Group

© AP Photo/ Felipe Dana Iraq Military Builds New Bridge to Get Families Out of Embattled Mosul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Iraqi troops are forcing more than 300 displaced families to return to the western part of Mosul despite the continued risk of attacks from Daesh (outlawed in Russia), Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Iraqi army and other local security forces have forced over 300 displaced families to return to west Mosul neighborhoods still under risk of attack by Daesh, Human Rights Watch said today," the release stated.

The release noted the families had fled to the Hammam al-Alil and Hajj Ali camps for displaced persons, but were told to return to certain neighborhoods in Western Mosul to make room for newly displaced people from other West Mosul neighborhoods.

The return of the families has been initiated despite aid workers at the camps and a UN assessment claiming there is enough space, the release added.

Despite the information gathered from the camps and the Mosul neighborhoods, the mayor of the town of Hammam al-Alil told Human Rights Watch that all those who returned to Mosul did so voluntarily, and that only 67 families returned.