Register
19:34 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iraqi families displaced from the city of Mosul arrive at a camp in the Hamam al-Alil area south of the embattled city on March 11, 2017, during the ongoing government forces offensive to retake the area from Islamic State (IS) group fighters

    Hundreds of Displaced Families Forced to Return to Mosul - US Rights Group

    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11110

    Iraqi troops are forcing about 300 displaced families to return to the western part of Mosul, Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Thursday.

    Iraqi special forces soldiers move toward the front line during fighting against Daesh in western Mosul, Iraq, March 17, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Iraq Military Builds New Bridge to Get Families Out of Embattled Mosul
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Iraqi troops are forcing more than 300 displaced families to return to the western part of Mosul despite the continued risk of attacks from Daesh (outlawed in Russia), Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Thursday.

    "The Iraqi army and other local security forces have forced over 300 displaced families to return to west Mosul neighborhoods still under risk of attack by Daesh, Human Rights Watch said today," the release stated.

    The release noted the families had fled to the Hammam al-Alil and Hajj Ali camps for displaced persons, but were told to return to certain neighborhoods in Western Mosul to make room for newly displaced people from other West Mosul neighborhoods.

    The return of the families has been initiated despite aid workers at the camps and a UN assessment claiming there is enough space, the release added.

    Despite the information gathered from the camps and the Mosul neighborhoods, the mayor of the town of Hammam al-Alil told Human Rights Watch that all those who returned to Mosul did so voluntarily, and that only 67 families returned.

    Related:

    Anti-Daesh Fight to Go Beyond Mosul, Raqqa - NATO Military Committee Head
    Daesh Executes Civilians for Attempting to Escape Mosul, Kurdish Rep Reveals
    The Defeat of Daesh in Mosul Is Imminent, But What to Expect Next?
    Iraqi Forces Kill Over 170 Daesh Militants in Mosul Battle on Monday
    Tags:
    families, troops, UN, Iraqi Army, Human Rights Watch, Daesh, Mosul, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok