Register
19:34 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a statement to reporters alongside U.S President Donald Trump after their meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 16, 2017.

    Turkey Demands US Anti-Terror Envoy Firing in Latest Trump-Erdogan Spat

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 23431

    The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has called for an anti-terror US envoy to be removed from his post. Mr. Cavusoglu claimed that Brett McGurk — the US special envoy to the coalition against Daesh — supports Kurdish militants.

    The spat comes after a bruising few days for Turkish US relations after Turkish President Erdogan's visit to Washington.

    In the Oval Office, President Donald Trump smiled warmly at Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. 

    "We've had a great relationship and we will make it even better," Trump insisted. "We look forward to having very strong and solid discussions."

    However, such bonhomie was short-lived. The US-Turkish relationship is strained and has become more so since Erdogan's high-profile visit to Washington.

    On Thursday, May 18, Erdogan's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on President Trump to fire Brett McGurk, Trump's US special envoy to the coalition against Daesh.

    "Brett McGurk, the USA's special envoy in the fight against Daesh, is definitely and clearly giving support to the PKK and YPG. It would be beneficial if this person is changed," Cavusoglu told NTV reporters.

    The bullish demand from a Turkish official comes just days after President Erdogan told President Trump that Turkey has the right to take military measures if it is attacked by the Syrian Kurdish militia People's Protection Units (YPG) without holding consultations with the US in advance.

    The furor over bloody violence by President Erdogan's security detail against anti-Erdogan US protesters outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington is also still festering.

    Nine people were injured and hospitalized.

    US Senator John McCain condemned the fight on Tuesday afternoon (May 16), calling it "thuggish behavior" and adding:

    "I'd throw the Turkish ambassador out."

    The negative public relations diplomatic situation between the US and Turkey leaves President Trump in a difficult situation.

    The US relies on Turkish support in the Middle East as part of their regional anti-terror strategy.

    However, Ankara regards the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, which it has been locked in a deadly decades-old insurgency in southeast Turkey. The US, meanwhile, views the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia as an ally in the fight against Daesh.

    President Trump has also faced public derision at home for not officially condemning President Erdogan's human rights record and for congratulating Erdogan on winning a mid-April referendum, which was widely seen as an authoritarian power grab.

    The fight against Daesh is likely to be on the agenda for when President Trump embarks on his first international trip as president, which will take him to the Middle East, specifically, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

    Related:

    US Checks Diplomatic Immunity of Erdogan Bodyguards Who Clashed With Protesters
    McCain on Clashes at Turkish Embassy in US: 'I'd Throw Turkish Ambassador Out'
    Turkey Will Respond to Attacks by Syrian Kurds Without Warning US – Erdogan
    Tags:
    diplomacy, Trump's foreign tour, Trump administration, Daesh, white house, Brett McGurk, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Donald Trump, John McCain, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok