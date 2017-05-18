MOSCOW (Sputnik) – All deliveries of weapons to Syria must be directed to the legitimate government, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday commenting on the US plans to supply Syrian Kurds with weapons.

"All weaponry deliveries must be directed to the country’s legitimate government. That is how Moscow is acting in the relations with the Middle East countries. It is necessary to take this unalterable rule as a premise," Zakharova said.

Last week, the United States announced the approval of its plan to arm Kurdish militia fighting Daesh in Syria.