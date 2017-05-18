Syrian Army Repelled Daesh Attack on Aqareb East of Hama

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Daesh Formations Near Hama and Homs Totally Decimated - Russian General Staff

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The Syrian army repelled a Daesh attack on the town of Aqareb es Safi located in 53 kilometers (33 miles) to the east of the city of Hama, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The IS attack on Aqrab took place in the early hours of Thursday. The fight was intense. The army, backed by militia, managed to repel the attacks. The terrorists suffered great losses," the source said.

On Monday, the army repelled a Daesh attack on a settlement located in 23 kilometers from Aqareb.

Aqareb has a strategically important geographical position due to its location near the the M5 north-south motorway linking Aleppo with other Syrian provinces.

The Syrian army along with militias loyal to Damascus has been fighting against numerous terrorist groups, including Daesh, within a civil war that has lasted for more than six years.