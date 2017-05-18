Register
15:00 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Flag of Israel

    Trump to Lead in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Resolution - Egypt's President

    CC BY 2.0 / momo / Israel National Flag
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    18610

    US President Donald Trump has the ability to play a key role in resolving the conflict between Palestine and Israel, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said in an interview with three main Egyptian newspapers published on Thursday.

    Israel and Palestine flags
    © AP Photo/
    India Calls for Early Resumption of Israel-Palestine Talks
    CAIRO (Sputnik) — On May 3, Trump pledged at the meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to act as a mediator for the peace process between Israel and Palestine. Abbas welcomed the initiative and expressed his hope that a peace treaty could be achieved through partnership with Trump.

    "The Palestinians and the Arabs are ready for peace. Israel believes that a chance has appeared… For sure, there is a chance, and if properly used, the solution will be found and this confrontation will fade into history. The key figure in this solution is Trump," Sisi told the Al-Gomhoria, Akhbar Al-Youm and Al-Ahram newspapers.

    The Egyptian leader noted that the Palestine-Israeli conflict, as well as the fight against terrorism, were two issues raised during his meeting with Trump in Washington on April 3.

    Riyad al-Maliki, Foreign Minister of the Palestinian National Authority
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Palestine Ready to Hold Talks With Russia, Israel Anywhere
    Sisi added that he planned on taking part in the US-Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh on May 21, an event that will bring together leaders of several Arab and Muslim countries and the United States, with the hope that it would bring about a peaceful solution to the region's conflict.

    "Egypt always backs the efforts aimed at achieving stability, fight with extremism and terrorism… We will try to apply the summit for achieving stability in the region," Sisi told the news outlets.

    Palestine is engaged in a decades-long conflict with Israel. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements within the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

    Related:

    India Calls for Early Resumption of Israel-Palestine Talks
    To Setup Peace Between Israel and Palestine, Russia 'Needs Leverage on Both'
    Putin: Peaceful Coexistence of Palestine, Israel Guarantee Middle East Stability
    Israel-Palestine Conflict: Trump 'Just Giving Rhetoric Everyone Wants to Hear'
    Tags:
    conflict resolution, government, president, Donald Trump, Mahmoud Abbas, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok