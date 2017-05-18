Trump to Lead in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Resolution - Egypt's President

CAIRO (Sputnik) — On May 3, Trump pledged at the meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to act as a mediator for the peace process between Israel and Palestine. Abbas welcomed the initiative and expressed his hope that a peace treaty could be achieved through partnership with Trump.

"The Palestinians and the Arabs are ready for peace. Israel believes that a chance has appeared… For sure, there is a chance, and if properly used, the solution will be found and this confrontation will fade into history. The key figure in this solution is Trump," Sisi told the Al-Gomhoria, Akhbar Al-Youm and Al-Ahram newspapers.

The Egyptian leader noted that the Palestine-Israeli conflict, as well as the fight against terrorism, were two issues raised during his meeting with Trump in Washington on April 3.

Sisi added that he planned on taking part in the US-Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh on May 21, an event that will bring together leaders of several Arab and Muslim countries and the United States, with the hope that it would bring about a peaceful solution to the region's conflict.

"Egypt always backs the efforts aimed at achieving stability, fight with extremism and terrorism… We will try to apply the summit for achieving stability in the region," Sisi told the news outlets.

Palestine is engaged in a decades-long conflict with Israel. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements within the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.