Trump to Lead in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Resolution - Egypt's President

"The Palestinians and the Arabs are ready for peace. Israel believes that a chance has appeared… For sure, there is a chance, and if properly used, the solution will be found and this confrontation will fade into history. The key figure in this solution is Trump," Sisi told the Al-Gomhoria, Akhbar Al-Youm and Al-Ahram newspapers.
The Egyptian leader noted that the Palestine-Israeli conflict, as well as the fight against terrorism, were two issues raised during his meeting with Trump in Washington on April 3.
"Egypt always backs the efforts aimed at achieving stability, fight with extremism and terrorism… We will try to apply the summit for achieving stability in the region," Sisi told the news outlets.
Palestine is engaged in a decades-long conflict with Israel. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements within the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.
