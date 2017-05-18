Van Carrying Tourists Overturns in Turkey, Over Dozen Injured (VIDEO)

ANKARA (Sputnik) – A van carrying tourists overturned in Turkey, at least 18 people have been injured, local media reported Thursday.

Rus turistleri taşıyan midibüs kaza yaptı: 2'si Türk 18 yaralı https://t.co/PKTyM047aQ pic.twitter.com/TI97FL9WZd — Sputnik Türkiye (@sputnik_TR) 18 мая 2017 г.

According to the Hurriyet newspaper, the incident took place on the motorway between the cities of Mugla and Denizli in the country’s southeast.

Russia’s Consulate General to Antalya told Sputnik that it was checking the reports about the road accident.

“We are checking the information about the accident with a minibus, which was carrying the Russian tourists,” Russian Consul Alexei Shivanov said.

Turkey is among the most popular foreign travel destination of Russian tourists.