MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian army killed 28 and wounded 30 Daesh terror group militants in Deir ez-Zor city and its surroundings, local media reported citing a military source.

The source told the SANA news agency that a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and two vehicles equipped with heavy machine guns were destroyed during the clashes.

The province of Deir ez-Zor has a large Daesh presence. Its capital city of Deir ez-Zor, held by the Syrian government, has been under Islamist siege since 2014. It is receiving UN aid through airdrops carried out daily by Russian warplanes.