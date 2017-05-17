Register
22:20 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Fighters from Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Al-Nusra Front

    'Al-Qaeda Uses Bin Laden's Son to Unify' Against Daesh

    © AFP 2017/ Fadi al-Halabi / AMC
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    126405

    Osama bin Laden's son, Hamza bin Laden, has vowed revenge on the west for killing his father and is set to become the next leader of al-Qaeda according to a former FBI agent Ali Soufan. Radio Sputnik spoke with Yoram Schweitzer, an expert on international terrorism at the Institute for National Security Studies.

    “Hamza is the most important remaining relative of Bin Laden. Since he is a symbolic figure and a grown up now and al-Qaeda is looking for a symbolic and important figure to unify the forces against the Islamic State [Daesh] I think Hamza is trying to be presented as one of its true leaders, the military commander and public figure of al-Qaeda,” Schweitzer said.

    He further said that although Osama bin Laden had many sons the reason why Hamza has been in the limelight lately is because he was raised and nurtured by his father, Osama bin Laden, to become “someone, someday” to take over al-Qaeda.

    However, despite all the hype around Hamza, it is still hard to tell who will be the actual leader of al-Qaeda as there are other members of al-Qaeda who are vastly popular in their ranks and alliances, the expert noted.

    Looking at whether al-Qaeda is more powerful than Daesh in its reach and alliances, the expert said, “There is no question about the fact that al-Qaeda has a large alliance but saying that it is the most important organization and is superseding the Islamic State [Daesh] is a little bit of an exaggeration.”

    Al-Qaeda militants
    © Flickr/ Magharebia
    Evil Coalition: Daesh, al-Qaeda Trying to Forge an Alliance
    “However, in the future al-Qaeda and a cluster of other organizations that are its allies and are also allies of the Islamic State [Daesh] will probably cooperate with each other at least for as long as they are persecuted by the global coalition,” Schweitzer said.

    He further spoke about whether there is an alliance between al-Qaeda and Daesh today, saying that it is possible that there is some cooperation between the two organizations, although an “official merger is hardly possible,” the expert said.

    According to the FBI reports personal letters from Osama’s son Hamza have been declassified. According to the information in those letters it is believed that today Hamza is about 28 years old.

    The former FBI agent Ali Soufan said that Hamza’s path to become the leader of the terrorist organization was created years ago when he was used as a propaganda tool in bin Laden’s videos.

    Following the May 2011 raid by US Navy SEALS in Pakistan that saw the assassination of prominent Saudi terrorist Osama bin Laden, personal letters found among artefacts seized during the operation have been declassified, revealing a son clearly intending to continue his father's work.

    In the last two years Hamza has released four audio messages calling for murder in the West. The letters were seized at the northern Pakistani compound where Osama bin Laden had been living in exile prior to his assassination by the US.

    Related:

    Libyan Military Forces Liberate Port in Benghazi From Al-Qaeda Terrorists
    Group Claims Responsibility for St. Pete Attack, Says Acted on al-Qaeda Orders
    At Least 3 Al-Qaeda Militants Killed in Airstrikes in Southern Afghanistan
    US Adds 5 Foreign Nationals to Terrorism Blacklist Over Daesh, Al-Qaeda Link
    US Struggling to Develop Ground Campaign Against al-Qaeda in Syria
    Tags:
    coalition, terrorism, interview, declassified, war, CIA, FBI, Daesh, al-Qaeda, Hamza Bin Laden, Osama bin Laden, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok