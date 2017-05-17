US-Led Coalition Targets Daesh Bridge Near Raqqa as City Gets Isolated

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Pentagon spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said on May 12 that Raqqa is nearly isolated. After the isolation phase of the operation is completed, the offensive on Daesh de-facto capital will start.

"Near Raqqah, six strikes engaged five ISIS [Daesh] tactical units; destroyed five vehicles, two VBIEDs, two mortar systems, and an ISIS storage facility; and damaged an ISIS bridge," the release stated on Wednesday.

The coalition carried out 12 additional strikes in Syria, including five near Tabqa. Strikes near Abu Kamal, Al Hawl, At Tanf, Palmyra and Deir ez-Zor destroyed Daeshwell heads, fighting positions, oil equipment and other terrorists’ targets.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted 11 strikes and 58 engagements against Daesh targets near Mosul, Al Qaim, Ar Rutbah, Sinjar and Tal Afar.

The strikes destroyed terrorist bunkers, vehicles, fighting positions, a command and control node and damaged supply routes, among other targets.