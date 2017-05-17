Register
17 May 2017
    A member of Ahrar al-Sham fires against a position of the Committees for the Protection of the Kurdish People (YPG) during clashes in the countryside of the northern Syrian Raqqa province on August 25, 2013.

    US-Led Coalition Targets Daesh Bridge Near Raqqa as City Gets Isolated

    © AFP 2017/ Alice Martins
    Topic:
    Operation to Liberate Raqqa From Daesh
    The US-led coalition conducted 29 strikes consisting of 87 engagements against Daesh terrorist group in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, including six strikes near the group’s stronghold in Raqqa, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Pentagon spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said on May 12 that Raqqa is nearly isolated. After the isolation phase of the operation is completed, the offensive on Daesh de-facto capital will start.

    "Near Raqqah, six strikes engaged five ISIS [Daesh] tactical units; destroyed five vehicles, two VBIEDs, two mortar systems, and an ISIS storage facility; and damaged an ISIS bridge," the release stated on Wednesday.

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters gesture while posing on a damaged airplane inside Tabqa military airport after taking control of it from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa city, Syria April 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Best Buy: Washington Chose Kurds for Raqqa Op Since They 'Cost Less Than Turkish Soldiers'
    The coalition carried out 12 additional strikes in Syria, including five near Tabqa. Strikes near Abu Kamal, Al Hawl, At Tanf, Palmyra and Deir ez-Zor destroyed Daeshwell heads, fighting positions, oil equipment and other terrorists’ targets.

    In Iraq, the coalition conducted 11 strikes and 58 engagements against Daesh targets near Mosul, Al Qaim, Ar Rutbah, Sinjar and Tal Afar.

    The strikes destroyed terrorist bunkers, vehicles, fighting positions, a command and control node and damaged supply routes, among other targets.

     

