New US Marine Unit Arrives in Syria to Aid Raqqa Isolation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A new artillery unit of the US Marine Corps has arrived in Syria to assist partnered forces on the ground with isolating the city of Raqqa, US Central Command spokesperson Maj. Josh Jacques said on Tuesday.

"They are providing support, on a temporary basis, across the combined joint operations area that the commander needs to ensure a lasting defeat for ISIS [Daesh]," Jacques told the Marine Corps Times.

However, Jacques declined to say how long the unit will be deployed in Syria.

The unit has replaced some 400 Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit who deployed to Syria in March to establish an outpost in support of the ongoing operation to liberate Raqqa from Daesh terrorist group.

Central Command head Gen. Joseph Votel said the Marines were aiding with all-weather fire support for Syrian Democratic Force partners and assisting with the logistics capability in Syria.