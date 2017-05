© REUTERS/ Senior Airman Matthew Bruch Coalition Denies Being Behind Abu Kamal Strike Allegedly Killing Syria Civilians, But its Own Data Says Vice Versa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number of victims of the coalition strikes in the province of Deir-ez-Zor, conducted on Monday, might rise as many people remained under the rubble, Syria TV reported.

On Monday, the United Kingdom-based monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed the US-led coalition strike killed 23 people, mostly civilians, in Abu Kamal.

Commenting on the issue, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. John Dorrian wrote on Twitter that the coalition did not carry out strikes near Abu Kamal.