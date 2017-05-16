UK Drone Strike in Syria Prevents Daesh Public Execution

© AP Photo/ Nasser UK to Train Jordanian Pilots to Fight Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The drone was reportedly observing a crowd of civilians and a group of Daesh terrorists in one of the main streets of the town when a van unloaded two prisoners in front of the crowd making clear that an execution was going to be carried out.

“Tuesday 9 May – A Reaper intervened during a public execution staged by Daesh in Abu Kamal, Syria, killing a Daesh guard and dispersing the crowd gathered to witness the atrocity,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Given the large number of civilians present, the Reaper’s crew could not target directly the Daesh fighters about to carry out the murders. However, two armed extremists were stationed as sentries on the roof of a building overlooking the scene,” the statement said.

The drone fired a Hellfire missile killing one of the sentries, dispersing the crowd and halting the public execution, according to the UK Defense Ministry.