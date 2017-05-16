Damascus Says US DoS Accusations on Crematorium in Sednaya Prison False

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday, Acting Assistant Secretary for the US Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Stuart Jones said that the Syrian government had reportedly installed a crematorium in the Sednaya prison to mass dispose of detainees' remains.

The allegations were part of declassified information disclosed by the US State Department on alleged actions by the Syrian government against civilians.

"The accusations that the Syrian government had created a so-called ‘crematorium in the Sednaya prison’ are not true, just like previous claims of ‘chemical weapons’ and ‘barrel bombs’ repeated by the US administration… The Syrian government stresses that these accusations … are a figment of the imagination of this administration and its agents," the source told the SANA news agency.

Jones noted that the United States is bringing these documents to international community to put pressure on the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.