© AP Photo/ Jake Simkin, File Kurdish-Led Forces Kill 19 Daesh Militants in Northern Syrian City of Tabqa

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – According to Al Mayadeen broadcaster, at least 80 members of the armed units were killed or severely injured over the last 24 hours.

First fierce fighting among the radicalized militants started in the eastern suburb of the Syrian capital on April 28 and resulted in deaths of over 100 militants over one day.

The Syrian civil war has been raging for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups.