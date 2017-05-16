Clashes With Syrian Opposition in N Syria Continue - Kurdish YPG Militia

© AP Photo/ Anatolia, Kenan Gurbuz Turkey Notified US, Russia 2 Hours Ahead of Airstrikes on Kurds in Syria, Iraq

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The statement specified that the YPG members and opposition fighters exchanged fire in northern Syria on Wednesday and Thursday, which resulted in several casualties. Both incidents were initiated by the Islamists.

On Sunday, YPG militants opened fire at a Turkish intelligence drone flying over the Kurdish-controlled Syrian town of Kobani, believing that it carried information about the militia that was to be relayed to the Islamists, according to the statement. While the drone managed to return to Turkish soil, the YPG has no information on whether or not it crashed.

The YPG is a part of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias, which was formed in 2015 and strives to liberate Northern Syria, particularly the city of Raqqa, from terrorists.

The YPG is often reported to be engaged in clashes with Turkish forces, as Ankara regards YPG as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group which is outlawed in Turkey.