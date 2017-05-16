Trump’s Advisers Meet With Kurdistan Officials to Discuss Regional Situation

© AFP 2017/ SAFIN HAMED Turkish Parties Clash in Debate Over Iraqi Kurdistan Flag During Turkey-KRG Talks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Chancellor of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Security Council Masrour Barzani met with US President Donald Trump’s advisers on Monday to discuss situation in the region, KRG Representative to the United States Bayan Sami Rahman said.

The US side was represented by National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster, Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert and Trump's senior advisor Jared Kushner. Chief of Staff to the President of the KRG Fuad Hussein also attended the meeting.

"Masrour Barzani and Dr. Fuad Hussein just met H.R. McMaster, Jared Kushner and Tom Bossert to discuss events and challenges in Kurdistan and Iraq," Rahman said in a Twitter message on Monday.

US officials have said Washington and Baghdad remain in talks about a continued US troop presence in Iraq after Daesh terror group is defeated.

In March, US Central Command chief Gen. Joseph Votel said the two nations were working on a five-year plan for cooperation.

On Monday, Brett McGurk, the US Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh met with Barzani to discuss the military campaign against the terror group and anticipated post-Islamic State challenges. They have also talked about Erbil-Baghdad ties and political process in Iraq.