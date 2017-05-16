Iraqi Forces Kill Over 170 Daesh Militants in Mosul Battle on Monday

© AP Photo/ Susannah George 'Last Dying Breath': Daesh Nearly Eliminated in Battle for Mosul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iraqi forces killed at least 173 jihadists from the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group on Monday, during the offensive aimed at liberation of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, local media reported, citing the head of federal police.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi troops stormed a total of four neighborhoods in the city partially occupied by Daesh.

A Daesh commander was among those killed, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported.

The news outlet added that 40 booby-trapped cars had also been destroyed during the Monday clashes.

The Iraqi armed troops have been involved in the offensive aimed at liberation of Mosul since October 2016. Daesh terrorists established control over the second largest city of the Middle Eastern state in 2014.