Iraqi Forces Kill Over 170 Daesh Militants in Mosul Battle on Monday

Earlier in the day, Iraqi troops stormed a total of four neighborhoods in the city partially occupied by Daesh.
A Daesh commander was among those killed, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported.
The news outlet added that 40 booby-trapped cars had also been destroyed during the Monday clashes.
The Iraqi armed troops have been involved in the offensive aimed at liberation of Mosul since October 2016. Daesh terrorists established control over the second largest city of the Middle Eastern state in 2014.
