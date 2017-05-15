Coalition Denies Being Behind Abu Kamal Strike Allegedly Killing Syria Civilians

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — He said that it couldn't been the US-led coalition and it had never struck Abu Kamal.

"CJTFOIR [coalition] seeing stories of an Abu Kamal strike today causing civilian casualties; COULDN'T be us — we didn't strike [Abu Kamal] before these reports," Dorrian said in a Twitter post.

.@CJTFOIR seeing stories of an Abu Kamal strike today causing civilian casualties; COULDN'T be us--we didn't strike A-K before these reports — OIR Spokesman (@OIRSpox) 15 мая 2017 г.

Earlier on Monday, the United Kingdom-based monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed a US-led coalition strike killed 23 people, mostly civilians, in Abu Kamal.

The strike was conducted near a residential area of the town around 3 a.m. on Monday, according to the reports.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Daesh headquarters was located in the area.

Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement last month that US-led coalition actions have killed 352 civilians since the operation against Daesh had began in 2014.