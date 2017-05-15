Group of 100 Militants Leave Syria’s Homs as Part of Deal With Authorities

"About 450 people, including 100 militants, were evacuated from the al-Waer neighborhood of Homs as part of the tenth stage of the militants' withdrawal," the source said.
On March 13, Syrian authorities and militant groups in Homs reached an agreement under Russian mediation, where militants and their families would leave Homs in stages with guaranteed safe passage, courtesy of Syrian government troops. Over 9,000 people, including around 3,000 militants, have already left the city.
