18:32 GMT +314 May 2017
    This Tuesday, March 7, 2017 frame grab from video provided by Arab 24 network, shows U.S. forces patrol on the outskirts of the Syrian town, Manbij, a flashpoint between Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters, in al-Asaliyah village, Aleppo province, Syria

    US' Arms Supplies to Syrian Kurds is Geopolitical Project, Part of a Larger Plan

    © AP Photo/ Arab 24 network
    Middle East
    164773

    Turkish military analysts commented to Sputnik Turkiye on the US recent decision to arm the Syrian Kurds for their offensive on the city of Raqqa, calling it a geopolitical project with very clear aims.

    Turkish retired Major General Ahmet Yavuz called it a certain geopolitical project, aimed at creating an autonomous Kurdish region in the north of Syria.

    Vehicles drive near Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, in the town of Tabqa, after Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured it from Islamic State militants this week, Syria May 12, 2017. Picture taken May 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US-Backed Syrian Democratic Forces, Kurds Embark on Desicive Assault on Raqqa
    "it is highly unlikely that the US has any intention to drop this idea. They have been implementing it step by step, proceeding with what the UK had started back in 1915," he told Sputnik.

    "Turkey often calls itsleft a strategic partner of the US, but we are no strategic partners. The US has been long using us in its confrontation with the Soviet Union. Afterwards, it did not need it that much," he said.

    He further noted that now the US is trying to set up two military bases on the territories of Iraq and Syria and wondered why Turkey's so-called strategic partner would do it in Syria. This is also part of a large project, he suggested.

    Turkey's mistake was to act jointly with the US in its pursuit to topple Syria's legitimate government. Now, Ahmet Yavuz, Ankara has "come to its senses."

    He also commented on Turkey's relations with NATO, which it is a member of. After the end of the Cold War, he said, the alliance has turned into an organization which not only does not ensure any security of Turkey but which is posing  a certain threat to Turkey. And Ankara should be well aware of it.

    In a seperate comment on the US' arms supplies to the Kurdish People’s Protection Units or YPG, which Turkey sees as an extension of Kurdistan’s Workers Party (PKK) outlawed in Turkey, Turkish military analyst Koray Gurbuz, an expert at the Ankara-based Bilkent University, noted that both the US and Turkey are NATO member states legally bound by allied ties.

    People gesture at a US military vehicle travelling in Amuda province, northern Syria April 29, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Reasons Why Turkey May Become 'Less Interested in Getting Assad Out of Office'
    "Theoretically it means that if one state regards a certain group a terrorist organization, than the other state should regard it the same and treat it correspondingly. In other words, it should apply all its anti-terrorist legislation to it," he told Sputnik.

    He also said that Turkey and the US have signed a number of bilateral agreements on strengthening cooperation in the fight against terrorism. However in practice all of these bilateral and multipartite NATO agreements are being blatantly violated.

    The Americans are rendering a military-political and economic support to the YPG, which are part of PKK which the US also regards as terrorist organization, thus ignoring the Turks.

    The arms supplied to the Syrian Kurds, he said, will be used not only in Syria but i n Turkey, and the US won't have any way to prevent it.

    "The Syrian plans of the US are dangerous and unacceptable for the security of Turkey. In such conditions Ankara should reconsider its allied ties with the US and toughly respond to Washington's actions," he told continued.

    Koray Gurbuz added that Iraq now serves as a very good example of what the US heavy arms supplies might lead to. And Turkey might well follow Syria, he said.

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows Kurdish fighters of the People's Protection Units (YPG) standing guard as U.S. forces take up positions in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria
    © AP Photo/ APTV
    US' Variant of Russia's Hmeymim? What Washington Has in Mind for Syria
    The military analyst also commented on the half-hour meeting between US Defense Secretary James Mattis and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in London, where the US voiced its strong support for Turkey's fight against PKK.

    It was the highest level talks between the two nations since Washington on Tuesday announced plans to back the YPG militia in an assault on Raqqa.

    "The Pentagon Chief voiced Washington's readiness to defend Ankara and claimed that the heavy armament which is going to be supplied to the Syrian Kurds won't be used against Turkey and that the Turkish borders will be secured. But how would it be done? As it shows, any weaponry supplied by the US and the EU to various groups operating in the region sooner or later is being used against Turkey and its citizens. It is almost impossible to control these weapons," he said.

    The military analyst said that Daesh militants keep blowingup  the explosives, made in the US and Europe, in Turkish territories and are using the US weapons against Turkish servicemen.  Despite being the least available, there are plenty of arms on sale in the region. Instead of sending more arms to the area, the US should have used its efforts to stop and limit the shipments of arms, he said.

    Thus, he said, the assurances of James Mattis bear no trust, there are no guarantees that tomorrow the arms possessed by the Syrian Kurds won't be used against the Turkish armed forces. There could be no guarantees against it, he concluded.

    Tags:
    weapons supplies, Syrian conflict, security, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Turkey, Syria, United States
