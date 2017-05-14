Russia Delivers Five Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to 1,400 Syrians

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian servicemen have delivered about five tonnes of humanitarian aid to more than 1,400 civilians in Syria over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria has held 10 humanitarian events: 1.8 tonnes of food were delivered to the residents of Aleppo, 1 tonne of food was delivered to the residents of Quneitra province, 1.9 tonnes of food and bedding was delivered to the residents of Latakia province," the bulletin, posted on the ministry's website, said.

The bulletin added that the humanitarian aid had been delivered to 1,421 people.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, where people are suffering from the consequences of the civil war between government forces and terrorists, such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front, banned in Russia and a range of other countries. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Moscow has conducted over 1,200 humanitarian actions.