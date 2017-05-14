13,000 Refugees Flee Daesh-Controlled Parts of Syria Raqqa Province in 2 Days

"During the past two days, we have welcomed 13 thousand refugees from Meyselon and Celaa villages north of Raqqa and other villages near Raqqa," Ebdulselam Hemsorik told the Firat news agency on Saturday.
The official added that the majority of refugees was coming from the regions near Raqqa, but even three weeks ago the influx had been coming mostly from other parts of the crisis-torn state.
Syrian army as well as numerous armed groups, such as the SDF have been fighting against the IS that had occupied vast territories of the Middle Eastern country, including Raqqa. The SDF are currently conducting the Wrath of Euphrates operation aimed at liberation of the de-facto capital of the self-proclaimed caliphate.
