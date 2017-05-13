Iranian Security Forces Foil Terror Act Plotted by Espionage Group - Ministry

© REUTERS/ MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL Eight Border Guards Killed by 'Terrorists' in Southeastern Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Iranian security forces have identified an espionage group and thwarted its plans to perpetrate a terror attack in the country, Iran's Intelligence Ministry said Saturday.

"During a special and carefully conducted operation plans of a terror group acting against [Islamic] revolution and intending to cause an explosion were revealed and thwarted," the statement on ministry's website read.

According to the ministry, as a result of the raid, explosives were found and confiscated. The group was reportedly carrying out espionage activities in Iran.

Earlier this month, the ministry stated that about 30 terrorist cells had been found and disbanded in the country since March 2016.

The news comes against the background of upcoming presidential election in Iran, which is scheduled to take place on May 19.

