Erdogan Extends Condolences to Relatives of Victims of Tourist Bus Crash

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended condolences on Saturday to the relatives of the victims of a deadly accident with a tourist bus in south-western Turkish province of Mugla that claimed the lives of at least 23 people.

"I am deeply saddened by the accident in Marmaris district, where many our citizens were killed and wounded. I extend condolences to the relatives of victims and wish quick recovery for those injured. I am convinced that the responsible institutions will do everything needed in the context of this tragedy in a very short period," the president said in a statement published on his website.

Earlier in the day, a bus with tourists traveling from the Turkish city of Izmir to the resort city of Marmaris overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle. According to the latest information, 23 people were killed and eight others injured, with no foreigners among them.

The preliminary data suggested that the accident could have been caused by the brake system failure, when the bus was passing a dangerous turn on a mountainous part of the road to Marmaris.