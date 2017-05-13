Register
16:46 GMT +313 May 2017
    Senior Russian military commander Sergei Rudskoi speaks during a news briefing on the situation in Syria, Moscow, May 5, 2017

    Russian, US Ideas on Syria Safe Zones Could Be Compatible - De Mistura

    © AFP 2017/ Vasily MAXIMOV
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Memorandum on Safe Zones in Syria (57)
    The UN special envoy for Syria suggested that the concepts of Moscow and Washington on the creation of safe zones in the country could be compatible.

    ROME (Sputnik) — Separate concepts of Russia and the United States on creation of special safety and de-escalation zones in Syria could be compatible, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said.

    "Russia's idea is in creation of four safety zones in the western part of Syria, the US side thinks about two or three temporary zones of 'de-escalation' and 'stabilization.' Both the proposals could be compatible in the end," de Mistura told Il Corriere della Sera newspaper.

    A truck of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). (File)
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Why Safe Zones Proposed by Russia, Iran, Turkey Have Nothing to Do With US' Plan
    The diplomat added that the proposed scheme could become effective as the presidents of the Untied States and Russia were engaged in direct talks on the issue, the ideas were clear and an alternative to such those zones was escalation such as the one in Aleppo.

    According to the official, if the agreements reached during the recent round of Astana talks work, this would contribute to a constructive dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

    On may 3-4, the Kazakh capital hosted the fourth round of talks between Syrian authorities and opposition. Within the framework of the talks, Iran, Russia and Turkey as the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime signed a memorandum on creation of four de-escalation zones in Syria.

    Topic:
    Memorandum on Safe Zones in Syria (57)

    Tags:
    safe zones, The Syrian war, United Nations, Staffan de Mistura, Russia, United States, Syria
