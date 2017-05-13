Russian, US Ideas on Syria Safe Zones Could Be Compatible - De Mistura

ROME (Sputnik) — Separate concepts of Russia and the United States on creation of special safety and de-escalation zones in Syria could be compatible, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said.

"Russia's idea is in creation of four safety zones in the western part of Syria, the US side thinks about two or three temporary zones of 'de-escalation' and 'stabilization.' Both the proposals could be compatible in the end," de Mistura told Il Corriere della Sera newspaper.

The diplomat added that the proposed scheme could become effective as the presidents of the Untied States and Russia were engaged in direct talks on the issue, the ideas were clear and an alternative to such those zones was escalation such as the one in Aleppo.

According to the official, if the agreements reached during the recent round of Astana talks work, this would contribute to a constructive dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

On may 3-4, the Kazakh capital hosted the fourth round of talks between Syrian authorities and opposition. Within the framework of the talks, Iran, Russia and Turkey as the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime signed a memorandum on creation of four de-escalation zones in Syria.