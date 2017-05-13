Syrian Kurds Say US Provided Them With Light Weaponry Only

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Talal Silo, as cited by Xinhua news agency, the group received only light military gears, such as mortar shells and machine guns.

Silo's statement comes after a source in the SDF told Sputnik earlier on Friday that the Kurdish forces had already received heavy weapons and armored vehicles from the United States in line with an order by US President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the United States announced the approval of its plan to arm Kurdish militia fighting Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) in Syria.

The Syrian conflict has been raging since 2011 with its government troops fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups. The Kurdish-led SDF launched the Wrath of Euphrates operation in November 2016 aimed at the liberation of Raqqa city from terrorists.