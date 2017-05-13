Saudi Arabia Unveils First Domestically Produced Combat Drone

DUBAI (Sputnik) — The Riyad-based company King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) presented Saqr 1, a first drone produced in Saudi Arabia, local media reported Friday.

"Saqr 1 is equipped with a KA satellite communication system that gives superiority and privilege to this aircraft to fly at a range of more than 2500 km [1,500 miles]," KACST’s President Prince Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed said, as quoted by the Arab News outlet.

The drone has an endurance of up to 24 hours and can fly at an average altitude of 20,000 feet. The aircraft is also capable of launching missiles and guided bombs from the heights of 1,600 to 20,000 feet, the executive added.

"The strategic aircraft is made of carbon fiber and glass, and is characterized by light weight and low consumption of fuel due to its good design and manufacturing efficiency," Prince Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed said.

First four drones are expected to be developed by 2018.