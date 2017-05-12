Assessment Team En Route to Tabqa to Evaluate Dam - Pentagon

© AP Photo/ Hawar News Agency Some 70 Daesh Fighters Concede to SDF Terms Near Syria’s Tabqa - Coalition

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)An assessment team is heading to the Syrian city of Tabqa to evaluate the condition of the nearby dam after the area has been liberated from the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia), US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Friday.

"The dam assessment team is en route to Tabqa to assess the condition of the dam and ensure it continues operating," Davis told reporters.

The spokesperson noted that the US military has been watching the dam very closely and they have seen no structural issues so far.

On Thursday, the US-led coalition against the Daesh confirmed that Tabqa was completely liberated from the terrorists.

Some 70 Islamic State fighters conceded to the terms of the Syrian Democratic Forces and left the area. The fighters were later targeted by strikes, according to the Pentagon.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!