Working Group on Defining Syrian Safe Zones' Borders to Be Created Within 1 Week

ANKARA (Sputnik) — A joint working group on determination of the borders of Syrian safe zones agreed on by Damascus, the Syrian armed opposition, Russia, Iran and Turkey during four rounds of the Astana talks on Syria will be created in the coming week, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said Friday.

"Political settlement of Syrian crisis is a common responsibility. The most important thing is that the ceasefire is respected there… In Astana, three countries signed the agreement on de-escalation zones, which came into effect on May 6. During the first stage it will last for six months and then will be automatically extended. A working group will be created to ensure safe and fast delivery of humanitarian aid… Next week there will be more clarity with the working group and we will have the result," Muftuoglu said.

The four zones span Syria's northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions.

The spokesman added that Syrian areas near northern Syrian towns of Jarabulus and A'zaz had not been included in the list of safe zones since there is no conflict between government troops and opposition forces there.