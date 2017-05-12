US-Led Coalition Conducts 8 Strikes Against Daesh Near Raqqa - Joint Task Force

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition conducted 34 strikes consisting of 106 engagements against the Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, including eight near the group’s stronghold in Raqqa, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Raqqah, eight strikes engaged two Daesh tactical units and destroyed four fighting positions, three VBIEDs [vehicle borne improvised explosive devices], two Daesh oil storage tanks, two Daesh oil stills, two excavators, a front-end loader, an IED and an Daesh staging area," the release stated on Friday.

The coalition carried out 15 additional strikes in Syria, including 11 near Tabqa. Strikes near Abu Kamal and Deir ez-Zor destroyed Daesh tactical units, oil wells and oil processing items.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted 11 strikes and 66 engagements against Islamic State targets near Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar.

The strikes destroyed Islamic State fighting positions, mortars, tactical units, sniper positions, vehicle bombs and a building and engaged seven tactical units.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

