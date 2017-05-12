Register
18:01 GMT +312 May 2017
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand in the town of Tabqa, after capturing it from Islamic State militants this week, Syria May 12, 2017

    Kurdish-Led Forces Cleared 65 Square Miles From Daesh Near Raqqa Over Three Days

    The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) liberated from the Daesh terrorists ten villages in the area near Syria’s Raqqa, including al-Rafiha on Friday, and secured the military training camp near Xirbet-Xan village, according to local media.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) cleared 169 square kilometers (65 square miles) from the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, banned in Russia) terrorist group near Syria’s Raqqa during the past three days, media reported Friday.

    The SDF liberated ten villages in the area, including al-Rafiha on Friday, and secured the military training camp near Xirbet-Xan village, according to Firat News Agency. The clashes around al-Ansar village still continue.

    Earlier this week, an SDF commander said in a press release that the forces had liberated Syria’s city of Al Tabqah and the Tabqah Dam, "further isolating" Daesh militants in Raqqa.

    The SDF operation to liberate Raqqa, the de-facto capital of Daesh, dubbed Wrath of Euphrates, was launched in November 2016 with support of the US-led anti-Daesh coalition.

