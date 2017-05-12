Kurdish-Led Forces Cleared 65 Square Miles From Daesh Near Raqqa Over Three Days

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) cleared 169 square kilometers (65 square miles) from the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, banned in Russia) terrorist group near Syria’s Raqqa during the past three days, media reported Friday.

The SDF liberated ten villages in the area, including al-Rafiha on Friday, and secured the military training camp near Xirbet-Xan village, according to Firat News Agency. The clashes around al-Ansar village still continue.

Earlier this week, an SDF commander said in a press release that the forces had liberated Syria’s city of Al Tabqah and the Tabqah Dam, "further isolating" Daesh militants in Raqqa.

The SDF operation to liberate Raqqa, the de-facto capital of Daesh, dubbed Wrath of Euphrates, was launched in November 2016 with support of the US-led anti-Daesh coalition.