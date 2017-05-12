Register
    A worker is seen at the Tawke oil refinery near the village of Zacho, in the autonomous Iraqi region of Kurdistan (File)

    Iraqi Kurdistan Exports About 500,000 Barrels of Oil Per Day Representative

    Middle East
    A representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Russia said that Iraqi Kurdistan exports around 500,000 barrels of oil per day.

    Iraqi Kurdish youths wave a national flag as they stand above a giant flag of Kurdistan during celebrations of Flag Day on December 17, 2015
    This is When Iraqi Kurdistan Will Hold Independence Referendum
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Iraqi Kurdistan exports around 500,000 barrels of oil per day, a representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Russia, Hoshawi Babakr, said at a press conference in the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency on Friday.

    "We rely only on our own resources [of replenishing the budget], which we get from selling oil in a limited way, despite the decrease of oil prices. We are exporting about 500,000 barrels per day," Babakr said.

    Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan, the country's only autonomous region, are selling oil independently after collapse of a bilateral agreement, under which Kurdistan provided Iraq with at least 250,000 barrels of oil per day and received 17 percent of the overall federal budget.

    The region is striving for independence from Iraq and is going to hold a referendum on the issue in either October or November of this year.

