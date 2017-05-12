Register
15:00 GMT +312 May 2017
    Senior Russian military commander Sergei Rudskoi (L) speaks during a news briefing on the situation in Syria, Moscow, May 5, 2017

    Russia Not Ruling Out US to Partake in Syria Safe Zone Working Groups

    © AFP 2017/ Vasily MAXIMOV
    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov stated that the United States could be a member of the working groups on de-escalation zones in Syria.

    Government forces in the Syrian province of Latakia
    © Sputnik/ Morad Saeed
    Russia Registers 9 Truce Violations in Syria, Situation in Safe Zones 'Stable'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia does not rule out that the United States will become a member of the working group on de-escalation zones in Syria, this issue is under discussion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik.

    "I do not rule it out," Bogdanov said when asked whether the United States could be a member of the working groups.

    He added that the contacts were underway with the US side.

    "Three guarantor states [Russia, Iran, Turkey] are involved," Bogdanov said.

    A Syrian national flag flutters as the ruins of the historic city of Palmyra are seen in the background, in Homs Governorate, Syria April 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Russia in Talks With Possible Observers for Syria Safe Zones, FM Lavrov Says
    The deputy foreign minister added that other countries, especially those who participated in Astana peace process as observers, may join these talks.

    "Our minister travelled to Washington, and we have contacts on other levels with our US partners," Bogdanov added.

    The Kazakh capital of Astana has hosted four rounds of Syria peace talks so far, on January 23-24, February 15-16, March 14-15 and May 3-4. An agreement on the establishment of a joint monitoring group to track the ceasefire violations was reached and a memorandum on de-escalation zones was worked out. Four safe zones include the province of Idlib and seven other regions.

    Topic:
    Memorandum on Safe Zones in Syria (54)

    Ok