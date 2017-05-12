Register
13:28 GMT +312 May 2017
    A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet ( C foreground) is seen between US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter jets at Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, December 11, 2015.

    Turkish Army Officer Rejects Medal From Pentagon, Citing US Support for Kurds

    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Amid increasing tensions among the NATO allies, a Turkish army officer has refused a medal from the US army because of its military support for Kurdish militia in Syria, the DNA news agency reports.

    Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a U.S military vehicle in the town of Darbasiya near the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said/File Photo
    By Arming Kurdish Fighters in Syria, Does the US Gain an Ally, or Make a Turkish Enemy?
    In a demonstration of the differences between the US and Turkey regarding support for Kurdish militia in Syria, a Turkish army officer has refused a medal he was awarded by the US armed forces.

    The officer was due to receive the medal at a ceremony at the Incirlik Air Base in Adana, Turkey. However, when US colonel Kevin Leahy attempted to award it to him, the officer refused it on political grounds, DNA reported on Thursday.

    "I don't want to offend or upset you, but I can't accept this award, it's impossible because those who are presenting it are in alliance with my enemy, the People's Protection Units [YPG]. My honor and pride don't allow me to accept it," the soldier explained, before leaving returning the medal and leaving the ceremony.

    The incident comes amid increasing tension between Ankara and the US over the latter's support for the YPG in Syria.

    Turkey sees the YPG as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a militant group seeking Kurdish autonomy which has waged an armed insurgency against the Turkish government since 1984. Tensions between Ankara and Turkish Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of terrorist attacks, allegedly committed by PKK members. 

    In this undated photo released Thursday, May 11, 2017, by Hawar News, the news agency for the semi-autonomous Kurdish areas in Syria, shows fighters from the Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces, patrolling on a street in Tabqa, northern Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hawar News Agency
    Message to Turkey: What is Behind US' Decision to Supply Arms to Kurds
    While the US also considers the PKK a terrorist group, it does not share Ankara's view of the YPG. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump approved the supply of weapons to the Kurdish YPG fighting Daesh in Syria. 

    Turkey is vehemently opposed to support for Syrian Kurds, who are pushing for an autonomous region in northern Syria which Ankara fears could become a catalyst for separatism in Turkey.

    On Wednesday, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik slammed the United States' plan to arm Kurdish militias fighting terrorism in Syria, saying that the move will provoke a "crisis."

    "The delivery of heavy weapons to the YPG – is a crisis itself. This decision will not benefit neither the region, nor the United States, while the consequences will impact not only the region and Turkey, but the whole world and primarily the United States. Turkey does not have the strength to single-handedly change this game, but it does have forces to protect its interests," Isik told the Turkish NTV broadcaster.

