MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Haberturk media outlet, the Turkish prosecutor's office has sanctioned the detention for 102 former employees of the stock exchange.

The newspaper added that the operation included searches of 70 residences, and that the detainees were delivered to a police station in Istanbul for further investigation and questioning.

Purges in Turkey have been ongoing following the coup attempt in July 2016, with over 40,000 Turkish citizens arrested and about 145,000 people, among them civil servants, security personnel and academics, fired from their positions.