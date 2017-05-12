Military Wing of PKK Claims Responsibility for Killing Five Turkish Soldiers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The HPG said in a statement that late on May 8, their forces attacked a Turkish military convoy in the southeastern province of Hakkari, injuring four Turkish servicemen.

© AP Photo/ Cagdas Erdogan Turkey Plans to Build Wall on Iranian Border to Block Access for PKK

On May 9, three Turkish soldiers were killed at a post in the Cukurca district of the Hakkari province.

On the same day, the Turkish army launched an offensive in the province. Near the village of Cilmerga, Turkish troops are said to have been attacked by the HPG fighters, resulting in the death of one serviceman. Eight more troops were injured during the offensive.

According to the document, members of YJA STAR, the women's military branch of PKK, on Wednesday opened fire on the army’s position in Cukurca, killing one serviceman.

Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organization. After the ceasefire between the parties broke down in 2015, Ankara started a military operation against Kurdish militants. Turkey's Defense Minister Fikri Isik said in April that government forces had killed over 10,000 Kurdish militants since July 2015.