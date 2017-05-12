Register
11:57 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, stand at a barricade.

    Military Wing of PKK Claims Responsibility for Killing Five Turkish Soldiers

    © AP Photo/ Cagdas Erdogan
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 16804

    The People's Defense Forces (HPG), which is a military wing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an organization banned in Turkey, on Friday claimed responsibility for a series of incidents which left five Turkish soldiers killed and 12 more injured.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The HPG said in a statement that late on May 8, their forces attacked a Turkish military convoy in the southeastern province of Hakkari, injuring four Turkish servicemen.

    Militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, run as they attack Turkish security forces in Nusaydin, Turkey, Tuesday, March 1, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Cagdas Erdogan
    Turkey Plans to Build Wall on Iranian Border to Block Access for PKK
    On May 9, three Turkish soldiers were killed at a post in the Cukurca district of the Hakkari province.

    On the same day, the Turkish army launched an offensive in the province. Near the village of Cilmerga, Turkish troops are said to have been attacked by the HPG fighters, resulting in the death of one serviceman. Eight more troops were injured during the offensive.

    According to the document, members of YJA STAR, the women's military branch of PKK, on Wednesday opened fire on the army’s position in Cukurca, killing one serviceman.

    Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organization. After the ceasefire between the parties broke down in 2015, Ankara started a military operation against Kurdish militants. Turkey's Defense Minister Fikri Isik said in April that government forces had killed over 10,000 Kurdish militants since July 2015.

    Related:

    Turkey Launches Airstrikes in Northern Iraq, Destroys PKK Camps - Reports
    Military Branch of PKK Claims Responsibility for Killing Twelve Turkish Troops
    Turkish Airstrikes Kill 7 PKK Militants in Country's East
    Turkey Could Carry Out Ground Operation Against PKK in Northern Iraq 'if Needed'
    Tags:
    Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok