As Washington Arms Kurdish Fighters in Syria With Heavy Weapons, What of Turkey?

According to Ben Norton, a reporter for AlterNet's Grayzone Project, both the US and Turkey are playing a double game. The US, looking to get the upper hand in the liberation of Daesh's de-facto capital, Raqqa, seeks alliance with the Kurds. At the same time, the US supports Turkey because Turkey is a member of NATO.
"The US is in a very contradictory relationship," Norton told Sputnik's Loud & Clear.
At the same time, he said, Turkey claims to be fighting Daesh as well. It even intervened in Northern Syria with a campaign of airstrikes purportedly targeting the terror group. But it's no secret that Turkey also seeks to suppress the Kurds, who are also fighting Daesh.
Turkey has a less-than-stellar record of combating Daesh, including "holes" in the Turkey-Syria border that Daesh fighters have used for reinforcements and the infamous oil truck columns that were largely devastated by the Russian Air Force in Syria.
For Turkey, the Kurds are a greater threat than Daesh, Norton noted.
Interestingly, the US had a record of siding with Kurds during the Cold War, according to Norton, which is particularly ironic, given that Kurds are largely dominated by socialist political movements. This was a move of so-called Realpolitik from the US, wherein allies are chosen by immediate strategic necessity.
But the US also has betrayed the Kurds a number of times, Norton said, and so the Kurds fear that once they defeat Daesh completely, the US will once again withdraw its support.
"It's hard to say what the US will end up doing, but if you ask my opinion," Norton offered, "the US will do what they did to the Kurds before."
All comments
Show new comments (0)