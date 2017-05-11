Over 50 Yemenis Die of Cholera Outbreak in 2 Weeks - WHO

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A recent cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed the lives of 51 people across the country over the past two weeks, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) and partners are responding to an upsurge in cholera transmission in several parts of Yemen that has claimed 51 lives and caused around 2752 suspected cases since 27 April 2017," the press release said.

According to the press release, the WHO has established ten new treatment centers in the affected areas and sent medicines and medical supplies there.

The cholera outbreak in Yemen was announced by the country's health authorities on October 6, 2016. The WHO estimates that 7.6 million Yemenis live in areas with a high risk of cholera transmission.

