Russia Registers 8 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered a total of eight violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey informed about three such cases, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday in a daily bulletin.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 8 cases of firing in the provinces of Damascus (3), Latakia (2), Hama (2), and Aleppo (1)," the bulletin read.

The Turkish side registered two ceasefire violations in Damascus and one in Hama.

According to the statement, most cases were registered in the areas, seized by the Islamic State and Jabhat Fatah al Sham terrorist groups (both banned in Russia).

Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December 2016 supporting the effort.

Earlier in May, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed the memorandum on establishment of safe zones in the country as part of the Astana talks on Syrian settlement. The four zones include the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions.

